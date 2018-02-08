Around the World with Romance on Valentine's Day

Surprise your honey with a Valentine's trip to one of these five special places around the world:

Did you know that Dublin is host to Saint Valentine himself? Hidden in the beautiful Whitefriar Street Carmelite Church are the remains of Valentinus, patron saint of love. On Valentine’s Day guests flock to the church to celebrate the Saint and his namesake holiday, Valentine’s Day. The charming hosts at the super-luxe K Club in the County of Kildare are ready to help you get the most of this secret holiday with their own “My Lovely Valentine” package. You’ll get five-star accommodations, full Irish breakfast, dinner, champagne, chocolates and more. After awakening in the romantic hotel, you’ll be given the resort’s own secret advice for visiting the church when its least crowded and the concierge Cupids will help you book a spa service to have some truly private romantic time. https://www.kclub.ie/



A sweet afternoon for your sweetie is promised at the Sundara beach club at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay. The special Valentine edition of the resort’s Valrhona Chocolate Afternoon Tea comes with chocolate fountains and an array of 22 different pink sweets and savories, accompanied, of course, by sparkling rosé or rosella tea from Muntigunung, a hamlet in East Bali. Fruit, marshmallows, and brownies are included for dipping and savory nibbles round out the experience. https://www.fourseasons.com/jimbaranbay/



In Florence, Italy, the Hotel Lungarno oozes romance with its cozy Picteau Lounge Bar and setting overlooking the Ponte Vecchio. You really don’t need a special package here, just order the “Ah l'amour" cocktail and finger food treat menu and create your own meeting of the souls. www.Lugarnocollection.com.



Indulgence never quits at the Port Ferdinand luxury Resort and Residences in tony Barbados where a personal butler is yours for the asking. In this marina resort with suite-style villas, you’ll be pampered with private yacht excursions, couples’ massages and spa treatments. You’ll revel in the mix of Caribbean flair, Bajan luxe and English Commonwealth formality here with this upscale romantic escape where no request is too small or too large. https://www.portferdinand.com/



Are you thinking about getting engaged? Or maybe “renewing” your engagement for Valentine’s Day (a nice twist on the vow renewal tradition)? In London, you can latch onto the spirit of the upcoming Royal wedding with The Milestone’s “Royal Engagement Package.” You’ll celebrate like a Royal with Royal Afternoon Tea, a chauffeured Bentley ride to a posh Hatton Gardens jewelry store (to pick out a new rock, of course), a horse-drawn carriage ride around London, and a private tour of Kensington Palace followed by a photo session to situate you in the home of the new Royals. www.milestonehotel.com



If London isn’t your cup of tea, maybe Spain is. How about proposing to your sweetheart in Barcelona instead? Hotel Arts Barcelona will arrange a very special engagement day for you including a couples’ massage in their waterview 43 the Spa, plus a private wine pairing dinner in the hotel’s premium suite against a backdrop of live piano music or a string quartet. It's all put together for you in their "Ultimate Proposal Package." https://www.hotelartsbarcelona.com/

