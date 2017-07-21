Team Nacho Cheese Prevails Over Team Cool Ranch In Bold Showdown In San Diego

Nacho Cheese Superfan James Marsden Guides Team to Victory over Joel McHale's Cool Ranch Team in Doritos' "Bold or Boom Challenge" at MTV Fandom Fest

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world's largest entertainment conference as a backdrop, Doritos hosted the "Bold or Boom Challenge" – an obstacle-course of epic proportions pitting celebrities and fans in an arena in which only the boldest prevailed. Headlining the festivities were celebrity captains including Team Nacho Cheese's James Marsden and Team Cool Ranch leader Joel McHale.

It was Team Nacho Cheese that prevailed, a boon for Doritos Nacho Cheese fans nationwide who witnessed the challenge on Doritos' social media channels. For one week at least, the debate was settled between fans of Doritos Nacho Cheese and fans of Doritos Cool Ranch. The challenge was open to fans who wanted to test their endurance and skill to see who could stay standing as rotating "boom" arms attempted to knock them off course. Only the boldest participants remained.

