Taco Bueno names TM Advertising Creative Agency of Record

QSR Chain to Beef Up Its Brand with Integrated Agency

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fresh on the heels of a major endorsement announcement with newly-drafted Dallas Cowboy Taco Charlton, Taco Bueno is pulling out all the stops and will be working with Dallas-based TM Advertising on brand strategy, broadcast creative, digital creative, consumer engagement, integrated media planning, packaging and in-store experience for the growing Mexican QSR. TM’s creative work will debut this fall as part of the brand’s new growth strategy.

Sarah Beddoe, who joined Taco Bueno in February of this year as chief marketing officer, is at the helm of the renewed marketing efforts. “After a very competitive search, TM emerged as the right integrated partner for Taco Bueno. Together, we will build on the passionate brand affinity for Taco Bueno and create even more brand advocacy with a breakthrough creative campaign.”

“Taco Bueno has an incredibly unique story to tell filled with history and the fiercest of loyal ‘buenoheads,’ said TM Advertising CEO Becca Weigman. “We are thrilled to be working for such an incredible brand and client. They are smart, relentlessly hardworking and fun. We connected immediately. Like us, they are passionate, have a unique approach and are perfectly positioned for growth.”

Beddoe agreed. “This is an exciting era that Taco Bueno is embarking on. Among other initiatives, we are expanding our flavor profile while staying true to the Tex-Mex roots that have kept us firmly planted for the past 50 years. The team at TM Advertising will be pivotal in our efforts to drive business into our more than 180 restaurants in seven states.”

This engagement, along with the previously announced appointment of TrizCom Public Relations, also based in Dallas, Texas, as PR agency of record, distinctly aligns Taco Bueno for growth and awareness in a highly competitive market.

About Taco Bueno Restaurants L.P.

Taco Bueno is committed to creating an authentic Tex-Mex experience. Taco Bueno is passionate about providing better tasting Tex-Mex, prepared daily with fresh, hand-selected ingredients. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, Texas, Taco Bueno operates 184 restaurants in Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Louisiana. The company is privately owned by TPG Growth. Learn more about Taco Bueno by visiting www.tacobueno.com or www.facebook.com/buenoheadquarters.

Contacts:

Dana Cobb

TrizCom Public Relations

972-955-9747

dana@trizcom.com

Katie Mudd

TrizCom Public Relations

214-676-4254

katie@trizcom.com