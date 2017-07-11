Royal Oak: O.W.L

There aren’t too many cool spots that are 24 hours and serve “upscale” diner food. Let me introduce you to O.W.L, Royal Oak’s eatery that occupies the former Onion Roll Deli space on Woodward Ave. With a Mexican-American inspired menu (and totally created by the staff) O.W.L offers classics like burgers, tacos, and wings. […]
