Combine cranberries and sugar in saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat until berries release juices, about 8 minutes.

Place pears in a medium bowl and toss with lemon zest and juice.

Add orange juice, raisons and dates to cranberries. Raise heat to medium-high. Stir occasionally, adding pears when mixture begins to bubble. Cook, stirring, until mixture thickens and pears turn red and are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Let cool. Refrigerate up to 24 hours.