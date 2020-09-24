  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Rosemary Chicken and Vegetable Stew

September 24, 2020 | 2:58pm
Home-style chicken and vegetable to keep you warm
Courtesy of McCormick

Your slow cooker does all the work in this home-style chicken and vegetable stew that’s seasoned with rosemary and seasoned salt.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
96
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Pound baby red potatoes
  • 1 Cup baby red potatoes
  • 1 Cup coarsely chopped onion
  • 2 Pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs 1 cup water
  • 2 Teaspoons Lawry's® Seasoned Salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rosemary Leaves, crushed
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Coarse Ground Black Pepper
  • 3 Tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 Cup milk
  • 1 package frozen peas and carrots

Directions

Place potatoes, celery and onion in slow cooker.

Place chicken on top of vegetables.

Mix water, seasoned salt, rosemary and pepper in medium bowl until well blended.

Pour over chicken and vegetables. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.

Mix cornstarch and milk in small bowl until smooth.

Stir into sauce in slow cooker. Stir in peas and carrots. Cover.

Cook 15 minutes longer on HIGH or until sauce is thickened.

Serve with biscuits, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving96
Total Fat0.7g1%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.7%
Cholesterol2mg1%
Protein3g5%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A71µg8%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.1%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.3%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.8mg4.3%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated0.1gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus78mg11%
Potassium492mg10%
Sodium583mg24%
Water225gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
