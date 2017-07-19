New Habit Burger Grill With Double Drive-Thru Opens in Inglewood, CA

First Location Featuring Double Drive-Thru For Fan-Favorite Burger Brand

Inglewood, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Burger lovers in Inglewood have a new reason to celebrate after The Habit Burger Grill (Nasdaq: HABT) opened a new restaurant with a double drive-thru on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:30am. As the first Habit store to feature a double drive-thru, The Habit is hoping to serve up delicious Charburgers and more with ease to the Inglewood community. The new Habit Burger Grill, home of the popular, award-winning Charburgers that are always grilled over an open flame and made-to-order, is located at 3245 Century Boulevard in Inglewood.

A handful of pre-opening events took place, beginning with the first on Saturday, July 15, where the first 200 guests were awarded with a free Charburger, fries, and a drink during Free Burger Day at 11:30am and again at 5pm. The next event, Free Habit Day, took place on Sunday, July 16, where the first 200 guests who arrived were offered a free chargrilled meal from pre-selected menus at 11:30am. Again on Tuesday, July 18, starting at 11:30am, the first 200 people who visited The Habit enjoyed a free chargrilled meal from pre-selected menus.

As part of The Habit Burger Grill’s commitment to the community, all were welcome to join in a fundraising event on Sunday, July 16, from 5pm to 7pm, supporting the K9 Kismet Rescue with 100% of the proceeds going back to the organization.

The more than 3,100-square-foot Habit restaurant seats 78 people. The restaurant will be open Monday – Saturday, 10:30am – 10:00pm with the double drive-thru open till 12:00am, and Sunday, 10:30am – 10:00pm with the double drive-thru open till 11:00pm.

Better burgers are just the beginning at The Habit where the menu also includes hand-cut salads, grilled sandwiches including line-caught, sushi grade albacore tuna, fresh chicken and hand-filleted marinated grilled tri-tip, and sides including onion rings, sweet potato and French fries and tempura green beans. Guests can choose from a variety of peppers, lemons, limes and sauces at a complimentary condiment bar to customize the flavor of their meal.

The Habit is known for its award-winning Charburger which features 100% fresh, never frozen ground beef grilled over an open flame and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, and mayo served on a toasted bun. Their restaurants have been serving the Best Tasting Burger in America exactly this way since the first Habit opened in 1969.

Connect with The Habit on social media at facebook.com/habitburger, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger and youtube.com/habittube.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the “best tasting burger in America” in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America’s leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 190 restaurants in 10 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington and Maryland as well as two international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

barbara@c-squaredpr.com