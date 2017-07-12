Main Event To Host Gaming Phenom PrestonPlayz

YouTube sensation to make appearances at six centers across DFW beginning July 22

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Local fans of the YouTube gaming sensation PrestonPlayz, also known as TBNRfrags, are in luck.

Main Event Entertainment, the nation’s fastest-growing bowling-anchored dining and entertainment destination, is hosting six meet and greets with the viral gaming phenomenon at all six of its centers across DFW beginning July 22.

PrestonPlayz is best known for his outrageously high-energy Minecraft videos. His YouTube channel has amassed over 4.6 million subscribers and the numbers continue to climb on a daily basis.

“We are really looking forward to hosting PrestonPlayz during his first-ever tour,” said Becky Johnson, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of Main Event Entertainment. “If you’ve never seen his videos before, you don’t know what you’re missing. They’re both high energy and instructional. He has an incredibly large and loyal following, so we are thrilled to offer his legions of fans the opportunity to meet him in person, and maybe even to play some fun games alongside him!”

The first meet and greet will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 6-8 p.m., at the newly remodeled Main Event located at 2070 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville. The remaining five locations, dates and times will be announced on Main Event’s website and Facebook page.

Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

Each center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, a high ropes adventure course, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive and virtual video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience in a full-service American-fare restaurant, specialty pizzas in an Italian-themed cafe or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com