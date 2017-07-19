Krystal® Makes Summer Sizzle with New Menu Items, Sweepstakes

Special Offers on Fan-favorites, Soft-serve Treats and WWE® 2K18 Giveaways

ATLANTA, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous for its iconic square hamburgers for nearly 85 years, Krystal is serving up fun and helping fans beat the heat this summer with a variety of new menu items, combo deals and giveaways, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime experiential prize and other game sweepstakes courtesy of WWE® 2K18, the upcoming release in video game publisher 2K's popular franchise.

WWE 2K18 Game Sweepstakes

The Krystal WWE 2K18 Game Sweepstakes grand prize features a trip for two to attend a WWE event. The prize includes two tickets to a WWE pay-per-view event in 2017, two round-trip coach airfare tickets and one hotel room for two nights. The estimated value of the grand prize is $1,550. In addition to the grand prize, there will be 50 first runner-up prizes featuring WWE 2K18 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, as well as 50 second runner-up prizes featuring swag packages filled with t-shirts, hats and more. Plus, 50 additional winners will receive "surprise" swag packages. Each of these prizes has an estimated value of $20-$60. WWE fans simply need to text WWE2K18 to 35350 for a chance to win.

"We are excited to help fans chill out this summer with our new soft-serve ice cream, and in true Krystal form, this sweet treat will be offered with a great sweepstakes opportunity," said Angela Johnson, Director of Marketing Communications at The Krystal Company. "We love to give our guests what they want, and we know that partnering with WWE 2K18 is the perfect way keeping the summer alive through fun activities and food."

Fire & Ice

Throughout the summer, Krystal is offering cool treats to beat the heat. Guests can take advantage of the brand's new line of creamy soft-serve ice cream, including cones and sundaes, or they can add a Shake to any meal for just $1.

Other hot promotional offers include the Mix 5 for $5 -- featuring the Spicy Chik where guests can mix and match their favorites for one great price -- and the addition of the limited time Mini Mozz Sticks to the side menu lineup.

The WWE 2K18 Game Sweepstakes is open now through September 3, 2017. Must be at least 18 years of age to participate. Open to residents in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. For official rules, click here for details on the sweepstakes promotion featuring WWE 2K18 prizes. For more information on Krystal, visit www.krystal.com.

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 350 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.

Contact: Peyton Sadler

305-631-2883

Peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krystal-makes-summer-sizzle-with-new-menu-items-sweepstakes-300490845.html

SOURCE The Krystal Company