Juice It Up! Partners with Tajin for New Golden Summer Refreshers

Leading Raw Juice and Smoothie Chain Introduces the Chili Lime Mango Smoothie and Turmeric Fusion

Irvine, CA (Restaurant News Release) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie chains, has launched its delicious duo of Golden Summer Refreshers, the Chili Lime Mango Smoothie and Turmeric Fusion, to celebrate the healthy flavors of summertime. This promotion is even more exciting because of Juice It Up!’s co-branded partnership with TAJÍN®, a popular seasoning blend made with lime, chilies and sea salt, adding a delicious zing to the Chili Lime Mango Smoothie.

Available for a limited time, Juice It Up!’s Golden Summer Refreshers feature:

Chili Lime Mango Smoothie : a refreshing blend of sweet mango, zesty ginger, lemonade, mango juice, orange sherbet, and is topped with a generous sprinkling of Tajin seasoning and garnished with a fresh lime slice

: a refreshing blend of sweet mango, zesty ginger, lemonade, mango juice, orange sherbet, and is topped with a generous sprinkling of Tajin seasoning and garnished with a fresh lime slice Turmeric Fusion: an all-in blend of tangy pineapple, crisp apple, raw carrot, zesty ginger, banana and turmeric

“As longtime admirers of Juice It Up! we are excited to bring our brands together to create a product that we know both Tajin and Juice It Up! fans will love!” said Juan Carlos Limon, Tajin’s marketing equity manager. “Tajin’s signature seasoning is amazing on fresh fruit so, adding our delicious blend of lime, chilies and sea salt to Juice It Up!’s Chili Lime Mango Smoothie really adds something special! We’re confident it’s going to become a fast favorite!”

With an equal focus on taste and functionality, the Turmeric Fusion, which boasts 13 grams of fiber, is a whole blend of raw fresh fruits and vegetables to retain 100 percent of the nutrients found in each ingredient. The key ingredient, turmeric, often referred to as “liquid gold,” has been used for its medicinal, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties for thousands of years. All Juice It Up! Fusions are whole-blended and designed to satisfy hunger longer while sustaining energy and supporting digestive health. The limited-edition Turmeric Fusion joins Juice It Up!’s popular family of Fusion products including the Raw Fusion and the Red Fusion.

“Our Golden Summer Refreshers are delicious creations of our enhanced recipe innovation program, where we are hyper focused on developing unique flavor combinations that our guests can really get excited about,” said Frank Easterbrook, Juice It Up! President & CEO. “Our partnership with Tajin adds an exciting layer and a touch of heat to our refreshing Chili Lime Mango Smoothie, while our Turmeric Fusion is packed with flavor and fiber to support the active and healthy lifestyles of our guests.”

Check out “What’s New” on the Juice It Up! website to stay updated on special offers and juicy promotions. Fans can also follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for coupons and frequent limited time offers. Raw juice and smoothie lovers are encouraged to sign up for the Smooth e-Club rewards program in-store or online for weekly specials and exciting updates.

Available through October 6, both the Chili Lime Mango Smoothie and Turmeric Fusion will be featured on Juice It Up!’s menu alongside fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit and veggie smoothies, nutrient-rich bowls, and Cold Pressed Bottled Juices. For the full menu and complete nutritional information, visit www.juiceitup.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ Next 300 Franchise Chains list three years in a row, named a 2017 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times and ranked #270 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Annual Franchise 500® List. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

Juice It Up! Social Media Pages

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juiceitup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/juiceitup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/juiceituphq/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/juiceitup/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/juiceitupcorp/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/juice-it-up/

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com