If there’s one kitchen hack that can be considered the “holy grail” of cookery, it has to be a flawless way to quickly and easily peel hard-boiled eggs. Hard-boiling eggs is actually a great way to use up older eggs. We already know that in order to boil eggs perfectly every time, all you need to do is put them in a pot of cold water, bring it to a boil, turn off the heat and let them rest for 12 minutes or so. But after that, then what?

After burning our fingers on hot eggs and ending up with a cratered egg with chunks of shell still stuck to it one too many times, we finally cracked the code on how to perfectly peel a batch of hard-boiled eggs. And we bet it’s not a kitchen tip you learned from your parents.

First, do yourself a favor and put your eggs into a bowl of ice water as soon as you pull them out of the hot water in order to stop the cooking process and allow them to cool.

Once the eggs are room temperature, take five of them and place them into a flat-bottomed plastic container with an inch or so of cold water at the bottom. Seal the lid and gently shake it up — the shells should pop right off. Deviled eggs, here we come.

While this technique might sound a little unconventional, give it a shot the next time you’re whipping up a batch of hard-boiled eggs. Believe it or not, there are several other best (and worst) ways to peel a hard-boiled egg.