  1. Home
  1. Home

Homemade Starbucks Green Tea Frappuccino

By
Contributor
Homemade Starbucks Green Tea Frappuccino
From www.foodfanatic.com, by Meaghan Mountford

Print
Save

Homemade Starbucks Green Tea Frappuccino Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Ice Cubes
  • 1 cup Milk, or soy or almond milk
  • 1 tablespoon Matcha Tea Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 tablespoons Granulated Sugar
  • Sweetened Whipped Cream, optional

Directions

  1. In a blender, place the ice cubes, milk, green tea powder, vanilla extract, and sugar. Blend well.
  2. Pour into a glass and top with whipped cream, if using.

Recommended

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender

Continue reading at Food Fanatic