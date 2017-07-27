Hennessy Kicks Off Partnership With International Champions Cup And Celebrates Highly-Anticipated Football Match, El Clásico Miami

Hennessy Cognac raises a toast to first-ever U.S. match between Madrid and Barcelona

NEW YORK, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac, is proud to serve as an official partner of the International Champions Cup (ICC), the premiere pre-season soccer tournament that brings the world's best clubs to the United States. Celebrating the pursuit of perfection between two of the world's most successful football clubs and the fierce rivalry between Madrid and Barcelona, Hennessy will be the drink of choice leading up to and during the highly anticipated "El Clásico Miami" match on July 29th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

El Clásico Miami will mark the first-ever match in North America between Barcelona and Madrid, one of sport's all-time greatest rivalries.

As an official partner of the International Champions Cup, Hennessy will be present in all celebratory, toast-worthy moments, including the El Clásico Board of Ambassadors Dinner at Bazar del Mar on July 27th, the VIP party at Mr. Jones Miami on July 28th and El Clásico after-party at Rockwell on July 29th. In addition to a Hennessy sponsored halftime performance by world-renowned singer-songwriter, actor and producer Marc Anthony and Spanish singer-songwriter and musician Alejandro Sanz, consumers attending Saturday's match can spice things up with the Hennessy Ginger, available for purchase at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium:

Hennessy Ginger

1 ½ oz. Hennessy Cognac

3 ½ oz. Ginger ale

Pour Hennessy into highball glass; add cubed ice (fill glass), top with ginger ale. Garnish with a lime wedge or fresh ginger.

Hennessy also recognizes the millions of fans that will be cheering across the globe, who can enjoy El Clásico at home with these delicious Cognac cocktail recipes:

Atardecer de Miami

1 ¼ oz. Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

1/3 oz. Agave nectar

1/2 oz. Fresh lime juice

2/3 oz. Sparkling water

Combine Hennessy, agave nectar, and lime juice in a shaker with ice; shake and strain into a wine glass. Add additional ice cubes and top with sparkling water.

El Clásico Sazerac

2 ½ oz. Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

1/4 oz. Simple syrup

1/8 oz. Absinthe (rinse)

5 dashes Peychaud's Bitters

Lemon twist

Pour Hennessy, simple syrup, and bitters in a mixing glass with ice; stir until chilled. Wash rocks glass with absinthe and strain mixing glass contents in; garnish with lemon twist.

About Hennessy

In 2017, the Maison Hennessy celebrates over two and half centuries of an exceptional adventure that has linked two families, the Hennessys and the Fillioux, for seven generations and spanned five continents. It began in the French region of Cognac, the seat from which the Maison has constantly passed down the best the land has to give, from one generation to the next. In particular, such longevity is thanks to those people, past and present, who have ensured Hennessy's success both locally and around the world. Hennessy's success and longevity are also the result of the values the Maison has upheld since its creation: unique savoir-faire, a constant quest for innovation, and an unwavering commitment to Creation, Excellence, Legacy, and Sustainable Development. Today, these qualities are the hallmark of a House – a crown jewel in the LVMH Group – that crafts iconic and prestigious Cognacs.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, Hennessy Black, V.S.O.P Privilège, X.O, Paradis, Paradis Impérial and Richard Hennessy. For more information and where to purchase/ engrave, please visit Hennessy.com

About International Champions Cup (ICC)

The International Champions Cup is an annual summer soccer tournament organized by Relevent Sports, featuring the best clubs from around the world. A staple property of Relevent Sports and RSE Ventures, the International Champions Cup brings the best in soccer to iconic sports venues across North America, Australia, Europe and China.

The International Champions Cup has hosted some of the most iconic matchups in the world, including the largest attended soccer match in U.S. history, when 109,318 fans saw Real Madrid and Manchester United play at the "Big House" at the University of Michigan. In its three-year history, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all won installments of the North American tournament.

