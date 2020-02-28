United Natural Foods to Release Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results on March 11, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, ended February 1, 2020, prior to market open on Wednesday March 11, 2020. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 682-3423 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 2779218. An audio webcast of the conference call, and materials referenced during the call, will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.unfi.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this broader selection, differentiated assortment of services and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Combined with SUPERVALU, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

Investor Contact

Steve Bloomquist

952-828-4144

steve.j.bloomquist@unfi.com

Media Contact

Jeff Swanson

952-903-1645

jeffrey.s.swanson@unfi.com

