UNIQUE LA's Largest Market Ever Is December 2 + 3

Shop From Over 400 Local Designers + Emerging Brands

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIQUE LA is an exciting two-day shopping event that features the hottest designers, artists and emerging brands. This year's 10th annual event will be the largest ever with over 400 participants, interactive art installations, an exclusive new VIP experience, a huge DIY area, and more than 35 artisanal food vendors.

Shoppers can find modern, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts at this fresh, inspiring marketplace where they can meet and buy directly from the artists and small business owners. Admission includes free drinks from Califia Farms and GT's Kombucha, cocktails from Ventura Spirits and Amaro Angelino, OOLY's kids' DIY art area, customize your FREE tote bags with ART CAMP, make your own beauty treatments with Hush Beauty Labs, photobooth fun with Oh Snap Studios, and more!

DETAILS + TICKETS: www.uniquemarkets.com/markets-la

Clothing & Accessories • Stationery • Jewelry • Housewares • Art • Gourmet Foods •

Apothecary • Books • Photography • Screenprints • Plus more!

DATES & LOCATION

Saturday, December 2, 11 am - 6 pm

Sunday, December 3, 11 am - 6 pm

California Market Center, Penthouse

110 East 9th Street, 13th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90079

WEBSITE & SOCIAL

www.uniquemarkets.com | Instagram.com/uniquemarkets | Facebook.com/uniquemarkets

TICKETS

$15 general admission (kids under 12 free) / $35 VIP Experience tickets (limited)

FAST FACTS

Admission includes a special edition tote bag

More than 400 hand-selected designers and artists (curated from over 650 applicants)

Over 10,000 people attend generating over $1M for the local economy

Celebrity fans of the market include JJ Abrams, Tegan and Sara, and January Jones

New VIP Experience tickets include a VIP only lounge and seating area to take a break from shopping, plus get all our sponsor perks with no lines, free cocktails, tarot card readings, tote bag customization, printmaking and more!

Unique LA was started by Sonja Rasula in December 2008 to showcase talented independent designers while helping to support the local economy

Founder Sonja Rasula says, "We're celebrating our 10th annual Holiday Market by making it our largest show ever. With over 400 of the hottest designers and artists, you'll find high-quality, modern gifts for everyone on your shopping list. This year we're adding interactive art installations, a VIP Experience, and multiple DIY projects so you can have fun while you shop!"

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-las-largest-market-ever-is-december-2--3-300553188.html

SOURCE Unique Markets