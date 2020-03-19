Undercover Snacks Launches New Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate Flavor

Delicious Better-For-You-Snack Selected as NEXTY Awards Finalist

EAST HANOVER, N.J., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Undercover Snacks , the innovative manufacturer of delicious better-for-you snacks, announced it has launched a new Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate flavor available for purchase on UndercoverSnacks.com , Amazon , and in participating retailers starting today. This tasty new snack was also named a NEXTY Awards finalist in the Best New Sweet or Dessert category by New Hope Network, the leading media company of the healthy lifestyle products industry.

Undercover Snacks' Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate flavor is an unbelievably delicious guilt-free, gluten-free, nut-free snack and indulgence featuring a healthy dose of crispy organic quinoa, premium dark chocolate and real pomegranate arils for a burst of flavor.

"We are thrilled that our Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate flavor was chosen as a 2020 NEXTY Awards Finalist," said Diana Levy, Founder and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "Using simple, premium ingredients, we have created a snack that is uniquely light, crispy, satisfying and incredibly delicious!"

New Hope Network, the leading media company of the healthy lifestyle products industry, selected Undercover Snacks from more than 1,000 entries for its innovation, inspiration, and integrity. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 25th from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MST through a live-streamed awards ceremony here .

All Undercover Snacks' products are school safe, allergy-friendly and certified gluten, peanut and tree-nut free. They are made with the highest level of food safety and quality in mind at the company's new state-of-the-art SQF-3 manufacturing facility. All of Undercover's products are certified Kosher and made with non-GMO ingredients including organic Royal Bolivian quinoa and Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa.

Undercover Snacks can be purchased on Amazon and the company's website , and are currently available in over 3,000 grocery, specialty and independent food stores nationwide, with new retailers being added every day. The company's products are also rapidly becoming the go-to snack of choice in schools, commissaries, break rooms, juice bars, workspaces and on corporate campuses across the country. Major distributors include UNFI, KeHE, Vistar, Associated Buyers, Chex Finer Foods, Nassau Candy and J. Polep.

About Undercover:

Undercover Snacks (aka Undercover Chocolate Co.) is a WBENC-certified, women-owned company. Undercover's dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks are a tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free, allergy-friendly indulgence. Created by a mom with two children who have Celiac Disease, these amazing snacks feature a healthy dose of crispy quinoa and are so unique that the company had to engineer its own equipment and build a dedicated manufacturing facility. To learn more about Undercover, visit UndercoverSnacks.com .

About The NEXTY Awards:

The NEXTY Awards recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and the planet. Twice a year, New Hope Network and industry judges gather to celebrate products coming from the brands driving the natural products industry forward.

Media Contact:

Nicole Koremenos

nkoremenos@harmonica.co

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/undercover-snacks-launches-new-dark-chocolate--pomegranate-flavor-301026669.html

SOURCE Undercover Snacks