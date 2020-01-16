Sweet Earth® Awesome Burger Enters First National Restaurant Partnership with Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday to launch plant-based burger at introductory low price for one day only

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Earth Foods, an award-winning and rapidly growing plant-based food innovator, today announces Ruby Tuesday as its first-ever national restaurant partner for the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger. To celebrate its partnership with Sweet Earth, the American classic restaurant and favorite in casual dining will introduce the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger for the low price of $5, for one day only on Jan. 17 at all Ruby Tuesday locations in the United States.

Ruby Tuesday will continue to offer the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger as an off-menu plant-based protein through mid-March, with the potential to become a permanent menu item. Customers can also substitute the meatless Awesome Burger patty as part of any of the restaurant's wide variety of signature burger offerings.

"At Ruby Tuesday, our focus is to provide freshly prepared, high-quality meal options that are full of flavor at an affordable price," said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, Chief Marketing Officer for Ruby Tuesday. "We know many of our customers have an appetite for delicious meat-free options, which is why we're excited to partner with Sweet Earth Foods to offer a plant-based, meatless burger that not only mimics the look and taste of a traditional burger but also boasts great flavor every burger lover can appreciate."

The newly launched Sweet Earth Awesome Burger is a juicy, delicious plant-based burger that smells, looks, tastes and cooks like a beef hamburger - achieving craveable tastiness. The burger was designed to meet the needs of flexitarians and meat eaters alike who want to reduce the intake of meat in their diet due to health, or animal welfare reasons.

The Sweet Earth Awesome Burger was developed by the Sweet Earth culinary team with Nestlé R&D support with no GMO ingredients and U.S.-sourced yellow pea protein. It is high in protein (22 grams, iron and a good source of calcium. Ingredients like pea protein, natural plant extracts and coconut oil can be appealing to consumers, also giving the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger a distinctive raw appearance that transforms when cooked, just like a beef burger.

"Burgers are a staple in the American diet. We are thrilled to increase access to a delicious plant-based option through this partnership with Ruby Tuesday, a restaurant industry leader known for innovative burger creations," said Fleur Veldhoven, VP of Food Marketing at Nestlé Professional. "Many consumers are looking to cut back on meat despite how much they enjoy eating it, and a plant-based protein option like our Sweet Earth Awesome Burger is the perfect no-compromise way to balance their diets."

For more information about the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger available at all Ruby Tuesday locations, please visit rubytuesday.com. For detailed information about Sweet Earth Foods and all of their vegetarian offerings, visit sweetearthfoods.com.

About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, Inc. is dedicated to delighting guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising freshness and quality, paired with passionate service and gracious hospitality every time they visit. From signature handcrafted burgers to the farm-grown goodness of Endless Garden Bar, Ruby Tuesday is proud of its long-standing history as an American classic and international favorite for nearly 50 years. Ruby Tuesday currently owns, operates and franchises locations in 38 states, along with 11 countries and territories from around the globe. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com.

About Sweet Earth Foods

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth Foods is an award-winning and fast-growing vegetarian food innovator that brings consumers flavor-forward, nutrient-dense, sustainably minded products. As a leader in the Modern Food Movement, their on-trend products feature global flavors and plant-based proteins like seitan (wheat-based), tofu and legumes like lentils, chickpeas and beans, and span three core platforms: entrees, breakfast and plant-based proteins, called Righteous Meats®. Founded by husband and wife Brian and Kelly Swette, the company has won over health-conscious consumers with delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SweetEarthFoods.

