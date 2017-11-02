Source Naturals® Innovates with Screen Time Stamina(TM) Supplement Designed for Endurance Computer Users

Science Backed Supplement Inspired by Gamers Delivers Healthy Energy, Mental Focus and Long Term Vision Benefits

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Naturals, a leading manufacturer of advanced nutritional supplements, today announced Screen Time Stamina™, a new product designed to provide healthy energy, enhanced mental focus, and vision support for stamina during long periods in front of a computer screen.*

Inspired by a dedicated gamer looking for a healthy endurance solution, Screen Time Stamina offers a repertoire of science-backed ingredients to support the visual, cognitive and body systems impacted by extended screen time. These include adaptogenic herbs for healthy energy support, nutrients and herbs for calm mental focus and positive mood, and vitamins and nutrients to support healthy vision.*

"Our mission at Source Naturals has always been to introduce formula innovations to enhance the health and quality of life for consumers in ways that are meaningful and experiential," says Ira Goldberg, founder and CEO of Source Naturals. "In an era where screens are such a pervasive part of everyday life, Screen Time Stamina represents this commitment at its best."

Editor's Note: Screen Time Stamina was recently recognized as a stand out product innovation by SPINS®, the leading provider of retail consumer insights and analytics for the Natural, Organic, and Specialty Products Industries.

Screen Time Stamina is packed with science-backed, healthy ingredients that help users stay sharp and focused for long hours in front of a computer screen," says Gerda Endemann, Ph.D., senior research manager for Source Naturals. "As more people, particularly in Silicon Valley seek ways to enhance their performance, this product is a healthy choice for endurance computer users looking for increased stamina, vision and cognitive support."*

Screen Time Stamina is available at Sprouts and other natural grocers and online retailers. It's available in 30, 60 and 120 tablet bottles with a SRP of $12.50, $23.50 and $45.50 respectively. For more information, or to find a store location near you, please visit: www.sourcenaturals.com.

About Source Naturals

Source Naturals was founded on the belief that many health concerns arise out of structure and function imbalances related to poor nutrition, chronic stress and environmental pollutants, and the belief that select nutrients, herbs and botanicals can work to promote and support the body's innate design for healthy equilibrium. Founded 35 years ago, Source Naturals' team of research scientists, nutritionists and herbal experts research and source optimal ingredient forms, potencies and combinations that work at the cellular level to bring the body's interdependent systems into healthy balance.* Source Naturals calls this unique formulation strategy Bio-Alignment™. For more information please visit: www.sourcenaturals.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Selected References:

Nutrition, Volume 24, issue 3, March, 2008 pages 233-238

Nature Neuroscience, Volume 17, 2014, pages 201-2013, 2014

Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine, Volume 34, Issue 3, 2012, pages 255-262

Neuropharmacology, Volume 62, Issue 7, June 2012, Pages 2320-2327

Biological Psychology, Volume 77, Issue 2, February 2008, Pages 113-122

Media Contact:

Tracy Oliver

Skycastle Media

831-600-8885

tracy@skycastlemedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/source-naturals-innovates-with-screen-time-stamina-supplement-designed-for-endurance-computer-users-300547787.html

SOURCE Source Naturals