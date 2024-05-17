Give Your S'mores A Totally Fresh Twist By Adding Fruit

A camping trip or backyard bonfire isn't complete until there's a circle for cooking s'mores. A timeless, outdoorsy dessert made by roasting skewered marshmallows on an open fire before sandwiching the charred, sugary delicacy between two graham crackers lined with chocolate bars – s'mores are perfect as they are. But as adventurous foodies, we don't subscribe to the "if ain't broke don't fix it" mentality. In the kitchen (or around the fire pit), breaking traditions are acts of service that culminate in bigger, bolder, braver recipes that can be enjoyed and passed down for generations. Enter fruit s'mores.

A simple twist on a classic sweet treat, you'd be surprised at how much fruit can improve the flavor of s'mores. The refreshing, naturally dulcet essence of fresh fruit brings an organic air of sweetness to the scrappy dessert sandwich that uplifts its heartier, more dense ingredients. The toasty marshmallow will melt not only the chocolate, but the fruit as well, culminating in a decadently jammy texture that oozes crave-curbing allure and deepens the contrast in consistency between the soft ingredients and the crunchy, honeyed cracker.

The best part is that adding fruit to s'mores requires very little effort. Simply place a layer of fruit atop the sheet of chocolate that lines the graham cracker before resting the pillowy, blackened marshmallow atop the layers and closing the sandwich with a second graham cracker.