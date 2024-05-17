An Honest Review Of Krispy Kreme's Dolly Parton Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection

Collaborations between food brands can often bring out the best in one another, while creating some truly wild and delicious new concoctions. However, when a brand teams up with a celebrity, all cards are off the table. A celebrity isn't a taste or a flavor, so how does a food brand synthesize them into something one can eat and enjoy? Krispy Kreme is hoping to make sweet music with its doughnuts by partnering with legend Dolly Parton and tapping into her undeniable southern charm. Krispy Kreme's Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection feature four unique treats: Banana Puddin' Pie, Dolly Dazzler Doughnut, Chocolate Crème Pie, and Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut.

In a press release, Ms. Parton said, "Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me," she added, "These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I'm excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They're pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!"

So, are these doughnuts going to rock our world, making us belt out "I will always love you?" Or are they more likely to make us sing the blues, like the sadness that dwells in Dolly's heartbreaking song "Jolene"? There was only one way to find out, and it involved eating all four. This chew and review is based on taste, originality, Dolly-ness, and overall lovability.