The Absolute Best Way To Reheat That Leftover Fried Fish

There are countless varieties of fish you should try at least once, not least because seafood is both infinitely customizable and delicious. And if you find yourself with an abundance of fried fish after a feast, you'll need a tried-and-true method for reheating the food. In this case, the oven is best for reheating those crispy fish dishes while simultaneously retaining their flavor and texture.

Reheating fish in the oven is straightforward. Arrange the fillet on a parchment-lined baking sheet (to prevent sticking), and place it in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven. While the heating time depends on the size of the fish, you can expect it to take 15 minutes or less. However, be sure to flip the fish to heat it evenly. Keep in mind that thicker, fattier fish fillets fare best when reheated. If you're dealing with something leaner, such as trout, maintaining a moist inner texture is more challenging when reheating.