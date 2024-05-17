Here's Why Chicago-Style Hot Dogs Are Always Served On Poppy Seed Buns

We know this culinary work of art was first created in 1929 by Abe Drexler as a means of providing affordable meals to customers during the Great Depression. But we don't know exactly how or why the poppy seed bun became part of the dish. Poppy seed buns – Rosen's, for the genuinely authentic version – predate the Chicago dog by nearly two decades, but why were they added to the recipe?

The first theory is taste. The bun brings a flavor that none of the other ingredients bring. Stephanie Powell of Alpha Baking Co. told the Chicago Tribune, "Poppy seeds add a distinct nutty, earthy flavor to the bun itself."

There's something to the theory that a flavor like that could balance all the veggies, meat, and condiments the dish already possesses. But can you really taste the poppy seeds over all the other ingredients in what is an unquestionably noisy sandwich?

Texture is another possibility. Poppy seeds certainly have a texture unlike anything else on a Chicago hot dog, and that small, slight crunch brings a unique element to the table (even if they do have a tendency to get stuck in one's teeth).