Instantly Upgrade Mashed Potatoes With This Creamy Cheese

Mashed potatoes are the crowd-pleasing favorite side dish of many a holiday and Sunday dinner. Although they're quite universally loved, they're also a dish that can spark strong differing opinions on what constitutes great mashed potatoes. Plus, it's easy to make mashed potatoes bland. But don't let the discourse discourage you, instead, experiment with unexpected ingredients to make your creamiest, most delectable version ever. For mashed potatoes that put the focus on your seasoning choices and have a light texture, try incorporating ricotta cheese.

If you prefer your mashed potatoes rich and creamy, ricotta cheese delivers without overpowering your other ingredients. Ricotta is fairly mild, so the focus stays on the aromatics and seasonings you bring to the dish, whether that's garlic, or herbs like parsley and oregano, or freshly cracked black pepper. So if you're looking to make a creamy mashed potatoes recipe without any extra fuss, try turning to ricotta.