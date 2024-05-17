The Trick For The Crispiest Hash Browns We Wish We Knew Sooner

There are a variety of tips for perfectly crispy hash browns, but achieving them starts with selecting the right potato varieties. For maximum crispiness, russet potatoes are your best bet. Their high starch content produces less moisture and makes them crisp up more easily than other varieties like Yukon golds. Wet potatoes will cook up soggy, so if you rinse them, it's imperative to squeeze out all excess moisture using a thin dish towel or cheesecloth before shaping your shredded potatoes into patties. You'll also want to keep your hash browns between ⅓ to ½ inch thick. They won't cook and crisp all the way through if they're too thick, so opt for a thinner patty.

But the real secret to delightfully crisp hash browns is in the frying method. You'll want to place your potatoes in your skillet in at least ⅛ inch hot oil (or bacon grease for additional flavor); then comes the critical part that adds all that extra crispiness to those browns — add some weight on top of your patty. Another pan of the same size is an excellent choice (though you may need to add some weight atop it to hold it down), but you can also use an iron grill press to provide the weight needed to create an even, crispy layer. You can skip frying and use a panini press or waffle iron for delicious results. And if you want to go old school, place a foil-wrapped brick on top.