For The Best Grilled Clams, Avoid This Fatal Mistake

Clams are one of those foods you might not eat all the time but if you're a seafood fan, you're always happy to see them show up. Their versatility is one of their greatest strengths — from clams casino to clams with white wine, bacon, garlic, and parsley, there's a lot you can do with them. However, one way you might not have thought about taking your mollusks to the next level is by grilling them

The only issue you may run into when it comes to grilling this type of seafood is you really have to be careful to do it the right way. While it's not an overly complicated process since you're just putting the shells directly on the grates over the flame, the timing is very important. For the best results, you must make sure to pull them off the grill right when the shells open because otherwise the heat will go right through the outer layer and burn the clams themselves.