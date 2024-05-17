Here's Why Pancake Batter Belongs In Your Next Omelet
If you've ever been to IHOP, you know its pancakes aren't its only legendary menu items — its omelets are culinary stars in their own right, inspiring amateur chefs to recreate those thick, fluffy omelets at home. But sticking to a traditional eggs-only mixture can give you a flat, uninspiring dish that leaves much to be desired. Enter pancake batter. Yes, it turns out taking a lesson from the popular restaurant chain and adding a "splash" of pancake batter to that egg mixture is the money move that will help you achieve the fluffiest omelet you can lay your fork on.
The pancake batter in the recipe — even in its small amount — will not only add thickness and levity to your omelet, but it will impart a slightly sweet taste that pairs beautifully with savory omelet additions such as bacon, veggies, or even seafood, and provides a pliable base that can be folded easily and holds a variety of textured toppings. Whether you make a full amount and use the rest for pancakes to serve with your omelet or use a little bit of leftover pancake batter from an earlier meal, that thick, decadent batter is the surprise omelet ingredient that will elevate both the flavor and texture of your eggs.
Adding pancake batter to your omelet
Adding pancake batter to your omelet mixture will work similarly to adding flour (or baking powder, as some chefs do) to your eggs, with the leavening adding levity and thickness to the mix for a texture boost. Additionally, this thicker omelet exterior will hold up well to heavier toppings such as meat and allow you to fill your omelet to your heart's — and stomach's — content.
The good news is that adding batter to your omelet is easy. But you'll want to be sure to prepare it first — don't add your pancake batter in its powder form, or you won't achieve the desired fluffy texture. For this, instant pancake mix (even the "just add water" variety) will work just as well as making your own pancake batter from scratch, but be sure to stick with plain or buttermilk — you don't want to use a flavored mix that will alter the flavor of your omelet. Once prepared, you'll simply want to add roughly one tablespoon of pancake batter per egg just before you pour the mixture into the skillet, then you're free to proceed as usual. But make sure you've whisked your eggs well. The air pockets created will assist in making your omelet fluffy. There's no need for your batter to be completely smooth — in fact, a few lumps here and there will help add to the fluffy texture and airiness that will enhance your omelet.
Topping with cheese and folding your fluffy omelet
Your extra fluffy pancake mix omelet is versatile enough to pair with a variety of meat and vegetable toppings, so the only limits are your imagination and taste buds. Cheese, however, is the topping that brings all the flavors together. Use whatever cheese you'd like for your omelet, but when considering textures, keep meltability in mind. If you're looking for a unique texture addition, sprinkle in some feta or parmesan. But for a cheese that melts easily, go with a cheddar or mozzarella. Whichever you use, it's important to note that achieving that perfectly melty cheese for your omelet takes some intention — often, if you sprinkle refrigerated cheese onto your eggs as they cook, you'll have a hard time getting it to melt enough before your omelet becomes overcooked. To combat this, stir your shredded cheese with your warm, sautéed proteins just after you've browned them so it has a few seconds to soften. By the time you add the proteins and cheese to the egg in the skillet, the cheese will already be partially melted, and the time on the skillet will be enough to finish the job.
When you're ready to fold your omelet IHOP-style, think burrito — that's right, you'll want to fold in two sides, then roll it up from the bottom. This will allow your omelet's thickness to shine, keep your toppings secure, and result in a dish that looks as good as it tastes. Enjoy.