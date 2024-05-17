Here's Why Pancake Batter Belongs In Your Next Omelet

If you've ever been to IHOP, you know its pancakes aren't its only legendary menu items — its omelets are culinary stars in their own right, inspiring amateur chefs to recreate those thick, fluffy omelets at home. But sticking to a traditional eggs-only mixture can give you a flat, uninspiring dish that leaves much to be desired. Enter pancake batter. Yes, it turns out taking a lesson from the popular restaurant chain and adding a "splash" of pancake batter to that egg mixture is the money move that will help you achieve the fluffiest omelet you can lay your fork on.

The pancake batter in the recipe — even in its small amount — will not only add thickness and levity to your omelet, but it will impart a slightly sweet taste that pairs beautifully with savory omelet additions such as bacon, veggies, or even seafood, and provides a pliable base that can be folded easily and holds a variety of textured toppings. Whether you make a full amount and use the rest for pancakes to serve with your omelet or use a little bit of leftover pancake batter from an earlier meal, that thick, decadent batter is the surprise omelet ingredient that will elevate both the flavor and texture of your eggs.