The New England Origins Of The Iconic Fluffernutter Sandwich

Across the world, people are scarfing sandwiches, and in the United States, each region has its own unique bread-based creations. Some of these local bites are substantial, like the iconic Philly cheesesteak, but others are significantly less weighty. One recipe from New England could possibly be the most basic sandwich in the United States' regional repertoire: the fluffernutter.

The fluffernutter sandwich has been around for over a century. It was first invented during World War I to help families make the most out of meager, rationed food supplies. To fix yourself a fluffernutter, all you need to do is spread peanut butter and Marshmallow Fluff between two slices of bread. The first mass-marketed marshmallow creme was made in 1913 by Emma Curtis with her brother Amory, just before the global conflict began, and after a few years, Curtis would publish a fluffernutter recipe. Despite its wartime genesis, the fluffernutter is still enjoyed today, primarily in its geographical birthplace in the northeast.