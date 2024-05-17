How Long Does Homemade Chocolate Liqueur Last?

Some people prefer an after dinner drink to a proper dessert, but the better question may be: Why choose? When you have the right spirits on hand, you can have the best of both worlds. Chocolate liqueurs range from the rich and creamy to the milder, less sweet versions that lean into chocolate's natural bitterness. The beauty of making homemade chocolate liqueur is that you ultimately get to decide the flavor profile. You can even make multiple iterations for different purposes.

But if you're going to put in the effort to create a batch, you'll want to make sure none of it goes to waste. It's helpful to know how long you can hold on to your chocolate liqueur, and while some factors will impact how well your booze holds up, a basic rule of thumb is that when stashed away somewhere cool and dry, you can get about two months out of your spirit — if you don't drink it all by then.