The Vintage Canned Mac And Cheese We'll Never See Again

These days, one of the most convenient ways to prepare macaroni and cheese at home is by using the kind that comes in a blue box. You don't have to shred any cheese or make a roux, you just dump the contents of the included packet into the cooked pasta. Back when the Franco-American brand was still around, it had a canned product that also offered a shortcut to enjoying the classic dish.

Franco-American was founded in 1886, and for several decades, one of the products it sold was "macaroni with cheese sauce," a canned pasta advertised in the 1950s as costing approximately nine cents per serving. The canned macaroni's main selling point was that it was made with "[t]he same sort of ingredients you would select," including "genuine" cheddar cheese, and butter and milk "fresh from the farm." To prepare a meal resembling a fully homemade baked mac and cheese casserole, the ad suggested, all you had to do was empty the can of macaroni and cheese into a baking dish, cover it with buttered breadcrumbs, and stick it in the oven to bake for about 20 minutes.

Although there was a dedicated market for Franco-American's canned mac and cheese for many years, the product was eventually discontinued.