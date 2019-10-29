Silk® Expands Oat Yeah(TM) Oatmilk Line to Include Delicious 0g-Sugar Beverage

Oat Yeah The Og Sugar One is the only 0g-sugar oatmilk now available



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, is expanding its popular range of Oat Yeah™ oatmilk products to include a new category exclusive: a 0g-sugar beverage option.

This month, Oat Yeah The 0g Sugar One joins The Plain One, The Vanilla One and The Chocolate One, giving plant-based fans more choices to fit their lifestyle. Whatever popular diet one chooses to follow or just to simply reduce overall sugar consumption, The 0g Sugar One delivers fans a creamy, crave-worthy texture inspired by dairy milk without the sweetness.

"Silk has the largest unsweetened portfolio of any plant-based beverage brand. In fact, consumer interest in options with zero grams of sugar has doubled in 2019. By introducing an oatmilk with zero grams of sugar, we continue to bring innovative options to meet ever-evolving consumer preferences," said Travis Hayes, brand manager for Silk. "Oat Yeah The 0g Sugar One combines an ultra-creamy texture and balanced taste for versatility. It's delicious when sipped cold on its own, it serves as an excellent dairy milk alternative in recipes, and it can be used to add a tasty dollop of foam to your morning coffee."

Oat Yeah The 0g Sugar One is free from dairy, soy, cholesterol, artificial colors and flavors and is Non-GMO Project Verified. It is available now for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per half-gallon carton at retailers nationwide, including Target, Albertsons, Safeway, Hy-Vee and Wakefern. To find Oat Yeah near you, visit https://silk.com/OatYeah.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today, we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting, plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. For more information, visit silk.com/about-us/sustainability.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

