Premium Sports Nutrition Brand, Isopure®, Selects 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for premium sports nutrition brand, Isopure®. 5WPR's Health Division will be responsible for the brand's media relations strategy including product placement and reviews, brand features, thought leadership with the executive team and the brand's roster of athletes, success stories and more.

Isopure delivers high-quality, effective and innovative performance nutrition protein powders and drinks that fuel individuals' relentless pursuit of a meaningful, healthy life. The company prides themselves on using premium ingredients , (100% whey protein isolate), and the latest formulation technologies, to deliver outstanding macronutrient profiles (high protein, zero & low carbs and fat) with awesome taste. Notably, Isopure has a growing portfolio of alternative proteins to match consumer demand with plant protein and Collagen protein.

"Isopure® has helped consumers reach their optimal performance and nutrition goals for over three decades, and our team is excited to use their foundation of pure, simple and premium products to propel the brand back to the top of their industry," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5WPR. "Our Health Practice has been a leading division here at 5WPR, in terms of revenue, client growth and awards. We are proud to add Isopure® to our client roster and have the opportunity to deliver real, resourceful results that will further elevate the brand within its industry and beyond."

Jonathon Thompson, General Manager at Isopure® noted, "5WPR has an impressive track record, they understand our space, have strong capability, and are highly engaged and hands on, all of which make them an ideal PR partner for Isopure®."

"Isopure® has a unique opportunity to resonate deeper with lifestyle consumers wanting the best quality products for their goals from a brand that is creative and aspirational, like they work to be. We are excited to work with 5WPR who understands this consumer and is equipped to support us in reaching, educating and creating breakthrough brand presence," shares Tenaj Ferguson, Brand Manager at Isopure®.

In 2019, 5WPR's Health Practice achieved a phenomenal 14.7% growth in clients supporting a 28.4% revenue growth year-over-year, and was named a Top 20 Healthcare PR firm by O'Dwyers. The addition of Isopure® to 5WPR's client roster furthers the division's efforts for continued growth in the year ahead.

PR services offered to health clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, new market expansion campaigns, product launch campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership, speaking opportunities and award submissions.

About ISOPURE

Isopure® was established in 1984 and has been formulating high-quality, effective and innovative protein powders and drinks ever since. In 1998, the protein drink market was revolutionized with the introduction of Isopure®, a water-based, fruit flavored, zero carb ready-to-drink protein beverage. Since the beginning, Isopure® formulas have continued to provide quality, real world solutions for athletic, healthy living and purpose-driven endeavors everywhere. Isopure® formulas fuel athletic performance using premium ingredients (100% whey protein isolate) and the latest formulation technologies to deliver outstanding macronutrient profiles (high protein, zero & low carbs and fat) with awesome taste. And still to this day, we strive for the purest protein and athletic fuel with the best macronutrient profile that technology can provide. Isopure products can be found throughout natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, most online retailers and at theisopurecompany.com.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-sports-nutrition-brand-isopure-selects-5w-public-relations-as-agency-of-record-301022161.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations