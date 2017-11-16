Pipeline Foods Breaks Ground on New Grain Terminal in North Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Foods LLC (https://www.pipelinefoods.com/), the first U.S.-based supply chain solutions company focused exclusively on non-GMO and organic food and feed, today announced it is building a new state-of-the-art grain terminal in Bowbells, North Dakota. Pre-winter construction is underway in preparation for a late summer opening in 2018. The Bowbells project complements three other recent elevator acquisitions in North Dakota and Saskatchewan.

"At Pipeline Foods, our vision is to build a more sustainable supply chain in agriculture," said Eric Jackson, chief executive of Pipeline Foods. "This is the next step in our Northern Tier strategy. Our significant investments in North Dakota and Saskatchewan infrastructure are specifically designed to support organic farmers in the region. We provide primary collection and processing points for organic grain, oilseeds and pulses, and the capability to connect this grain supply with food companies and manufacturers across North America."

Pipeline Foods purchased the land north of Bowbells where it is constructing the new grain terminal. This is the company's first greenfield project, strategically located adjacent to the BNSF main line railway and US Highway 52 to allow for efficient rail and truck transport. The facility will be fully automated, compliant with Food Safety Modernization Act regulations, and designed to receive, clean and blend organic crops to meet the most rigorous customer specifications and ensure transparency and traceability. Pipeline Foods is working with Weitz as the design build contractor on the project.

"We're excited Pipeline Foods is building a facility served by BNSF and we look forward to helping meet the growing demand for organic foods in the United States," said Sam Sexhus, group vice president of agricultural products at BNSF. "BNSF and Pipeline Foods will provide agricultural producers with efficient, competitive service to multiple markets and provide a steady supply of organics to food manufacturers."

"The Bowbells facility will bring new jobs and tax money into the area," said Dan Folske, North Dakota State University extension agent for Burke County. "Pipeline Foods' primary focus on organic commodities opens a new local market for any producer considering organic production for a value-added income source. It's a win-win situation for everyone."

Pipeline Foods is targeting $300-500MM over the next three to five years to build a better, more sustainable supply chain in agriculture. The company is actively buying all classes of organic grains, pulses and oilseeds.

Pipeline Foods is a global organization developing sustainable supply chains in agriculture with a focus on non-GMO and organic grains, oilseeds and ingredients for food and feed.

