National Dairy Council, America's Dairy Farm Families and Importers, Discovery Education Introduce Students to Sustainable Farming and Dairy's Journey From Farm to Table

-- "Undeniably Dairy: Caring for Cows and Nourishing Communities" Takes Students Behind the Scenes to Teach Kids How Farmers Care for Cows, Contribute to the Community and Take Care of the Environment --

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to educate students about the innovative dairy community and where their foods come from, National Dairy Council, America's dairy farm families and importers and Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms, are launching a new partnership to introduce a new educational initiative, Undeniably Dairy: Caring for Cows and Nourishing Communities, which kicks off with a Virtual Field Trip on October 19th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This no-cost, immersive experience will transport students to a dairy farm where they will follow a third-generation dairy farm family. There, they will explore the farm-to-table process and learn how farmers, veterinarians, and nutritionists work as a team to bring dairy foods to communities nationwide. Students will have the opportunity to experience modern dairy farming, cow care and some of the contemporary innovations farmers use daily to nourish communities and support the environment through sustainable farm practices.

"National Dairy Council has been working with schools to improve the health and wellness environment for students for over a century and we understand that now more than ever, students and their parents are making food choices based on trust and a better understanding of where their food comes from," said Jean Ragalie-Carr, RDN, LDN, FAND, president, National Dairy Council. "The essential nutrients in milk and dairy foods are important to child growth and development."

Complementing the Virtual Field Trip, students will also have access to a variety of digital learning tools and classroom explorations to deepen learning. The Undeniably Dairy education initiative will further expand this school year, with the addition of standards-aligned virtual interactive experiences for students to explore the latest dairy industry technology and innovations with accompanying classroom activities and educator guides. Designed to meet Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), these resources support the National Dairy Council's shared vision of a healthy, happy, sustainable world—with science as its foundation.

"Discovery Education is proud to support the National Dairy Council in their work to engage young people in today's farming industry, exploring the science and technology that powers this critical sector of the U.S. economy," said Lori McFarling, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Discovery Education. "Through dynamic digital content and immersive virtual experiences, young people across the country will experience dairy farming first-hand, and will be exposed to an exciting array of 21st century careers."

As populations have grown, demands for milk have expanded and dairy farms have implemented new and innovative technologies to meet increased supply needs and conserve land and resources. With these learning tools, students will examine the new world of dairy farming through the lens of caring for our planet and conserving our natural resources, reducing the impact of humans on the environment, and using technology to increase productivity. Classrooms can register to participate in the Undeniably Dairy Virtual Field Trip by visiting discoverundeniablydairy.com.

The Undeniably Dairy Virtual Field Trip will also be available for on-demand viewing through Discovery Education Streaming Plus. For more information about Discovery Education's digital content and professional development services, visit discoveryeducation.com. Stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Facebook, follow us on Twitter at @DiscoveryEd, or find us on Instagram and Pinterest.

About National Dairy Council

National Dairy Council (NDC), the non-profit organization founded by dairy farmers and funded by the national dairy checkoff program, has been committed to research-based nutrition education and communications since its start in 1915. NDC is dedicated to bringing to life the dairy community's shared vision of a healthy, happy, sustainable world – with science as its foundation. NDC's staff of registered dietitians, researchers and nutrition experts educate on dairy's contributions to healthy eating plans and sustainable food systems, including the farm-to-table connection. NDC has helped launch programs to benefit the health and wellness of children and adults, including Fuel Up to Play 60, which encourages youth to consume nutrient-rich foods and achieve 60 minutes of physical activity each day. NDC also helped launch the Future of Food Partnership and The Great American Milk Drive, which both address food insecurity in America. For more information, visit NationalDairyCouncil.org and DairyGood.org and follow NDC on Facebook and Twitter (@NtlDairyCouncil).

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-based digital content for K-12, transforming teaching and learning with award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia content, professional development, and the largest professional learning community of its kind. Serving 4.5 million educators and over 50 million students, Discovery Education's services are in half of U.S. classrooms, 50 percent of all primary schools in the UK, and more than 50 countries. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to captivate students, empower teachers, and transform classrooms with customized solutions that increase academic achievement. Discovery Education is powered by Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), the number one nonfiction media company in the world. Explore the future of education at discoveryeducation.com.

