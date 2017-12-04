Hain Celestial Announces Strategic Acquisition

Agreement to Acquire Clarks UK Ltd. Leading Natural Sweeteners Brand in the United Kingdom

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has acquired Clarks UK Ltd. ("Clarks"), The Natural Sweeteners Company™, the leading1 maple syrup brand, and a natural sweetener brand, in the United Kingdom. Clarks is based in Newport, South Wales, United Kingdom, and produces natural sweeteners under the Clarks brand, including maple syrup, honey and carob, date and agave syrups, which are sold in leading retailers and used by food service and industrial customers in the United Kingdom.

"We welcome Bob Clark and his team to the Hain Celestial family and look forward to working with Clarks in expanding the brand's development in the United Kingdom and continental Europe," said Irwin D. Simon, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hain Celestial. "The Clarks brand and products are a strategic fit with the Hain Daniels spreads business for various natural sweeteners applications to complement our health and wellness portfolio of brands as consumers continue to seek to reduce their sugar intake and look for better-for-you alternatives to refined sugar."

James Skidmore, Hain Daniels Chief Executive Officer, added, "I welcome our new colleagues within Clarks to the business and see significant opportunities to further develop the natural sweeteners category. The strength of the Clarks brand puts it in a strong position to capitalize on the growing consumer trends towards more natural and healthier foods."

In calendar year 2016, Clarks generated approximately £7 million in net sales and is expected to be accretive to Hain Celestial's earnings in fiscal year 2019.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Spectrum Essentials®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, FreeBird®, Plainville Farms®, Empire®, Kosher Valley®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney®, Lima®, Danival®, Happy®, Joya®, Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "continue," "expect," "expected," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate," "believe," "seek", "may," "potential," "can," "positioned," "should," "future," and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, may identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the Company's beliefs or expectations relating to (i) accretion and (ii) the growth and development of the Clarks business and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and neither the Company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements.

1 Based on IRI data for the 52-week period ended November 1, 2017

