Growth of Kombucha Market Forecast at 16% CAGR Up to 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Kombucha Market value is expected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2025, driven by increasing demand for probiotic and fortified beverages along with prevalence of chronic diseases to surge kombucha adoption rate.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global kombucha market research studies the types of products (organic and inorganic), their type (original and flavored), distribution channel (supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, health stores, online retailers and others), regional outlook, price trends, growth potential, competitive market share and provides forecasts for 2019–2025. Global Market Insights, Inc., forecasts more than 16% CAGR for the worldwide kombucha industry up to 2025.

The demand for functional and energy drinks is increasing worldwide. Kombucha is one such drink that is trending among health-conscious people. In effect, Kombucha can help increase metabolism, boost immune system, reduce blood pressure, rebuild connective tissue & reduce headaches. Kombucha companies across the world are spending heavily on R&D projects to roll out new products and flavors into the market.

Prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol level, blood pressure along with high consumption of junk food has influenced product consumption lately. However, as kombucha contains some amount of alcohol, regulatory bodies including the U.S FDA have directed customers to take precautionary measures while using it for the first time.

Incidentally, consumers have also narrated numerous side effects like stomach upset, toxic reaction, metabolic acidosis and allergic reactions following product consumption, incidents that may restrain the growth of the kombucha industry.

The flavored segment of the kombucha market is anticipated to exceed USD 1.5 billion valuations by 2025. The original taste of kombucha, being effervescent, slightly sweet and tart, has attracted added consumer preference to flavored products. Speculating increasing demand, manufacturers have started to bring new flavors of kombucha to the table.

For instance, in 2019, Health-Ade Kombucha, an American manufacturer announced the launch of six new flavored products including cherry, tropical punch, grapefruit, passion fruit-tangerine, peach-mango and strawberry-lemonade. Along with offering good taste, these products provide added health benefits owing to key characteristics like organic nature, low sugar content and being gluten-free and vegan.

Speaking on the regional landscape, the North American kombucha market is expected to witness prominent growth at a 15.5% CAGR rate during the forecast period. Rising health awareness among Latin American countries including Argentina and Brazil is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for industry expansion.

Regular consumption of kombucha by professional athletics and dancers owes to its numerous benefits in helping with arthritis pains, common aches, and muscle strains, fueling product demand. Moreover, to address health issues like obesity, many health and fitness clubs are being developed in North America.

List of key industry participants in the kombucha market includes:

KeVita

Buchi

The Humm

Revive Brands

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Kosmic

GT's Living Foods

Wonder Drink

Cell-Nique Corporation

Makana Beverages LLC.

Mojo Beverages

Reed's Inc.

LIVE Soda, LLC

