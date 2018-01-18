French-Inspired Company Leads Baking Industry for Over 40 Years

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Donsuemor leads the industry with simple ingredients and wholesome indulgences without preservatives, additives or artificial coloring. Timeless classics like the Traditional Madeleines have been a staple for the past 40 years, with the later expansion of new treats like French Almond Cakes and Sablés.

From humble beginnings, the Alameda, Calif. based bakery has brought life to French-inspired treats that embrace tradition. With dedicated practices, Donsuemor presents classic recipes, individually packaged, straight to the consumer.

"Food should never be boring. It should have a story," said Laure Chatard, Director of Sales and Marketing, North America at Donsuemor. "Donsuemor has transcended time while navigating and leading new trends-without changing our traditional products."

Starting from scratch, Donsuemor values the origin and quality of ingredients. The rich, unforgettable flavors of Donsuemor cookies are the product of the real and fresh butter used in every batch. Donsuemor prides itself on providing full transparency in labeling and sourcing of ingredients.

The product line showcases the iconic shell-shaped cookies that come in a variety of flavors including Traditional Madeleines, Dipped Madeleines, Lemon Zest Madeleines and seasonal Pumpkin Spice Madeleines. Crumbly and crunchy Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Cinnamon Sablés are favorites, as well as the elegant, small cakes––French Almond Cakes.

Indulge with Donsuemor at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco beginning Jan. 21 at booth #3208. Sale representatives will be present to answer any inquiries while snacking on the delectable baked goods.

About Donsuemor:

Available nationwide in stores such as Peet's Coffee, Costco, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Whole Foods, the Donsuemor brand of madeleines has drawn rave reviews from The New York Times and Fine Cooking. Based in Alameda, Calif., Donsuemor's line of French-inspired baked goods are an ideal treat for consumers.

