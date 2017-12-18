Four Tips for Feeding Your Little Foodie During the Holidays

Ella's Kitchen Offers Easy, Nutritious Eating Tips for On-the-Go Families

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For families, the holidays are filled with ho-ho-ho and go-go-go! From traveling and packing to shopping and cooking, there's so much to do in so little time. Plus, you and your kids' sleeping and eating routines are anything but predictable with this festive season of overindulgent foods, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and back-to-back visits with relatives and friends.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/82128241-ellas-kitchen-holiday-tips/

During this holiday's hectic schedule of travel and family gatherings, Ella's Kitchen offers a few simple tips to keep your little one happy (and parents, too!). Four of our favorites include:

Introduce Grown-Up Flavors. Family favorites, delicious new dishes and multi-course meals are a centerpiece of the holidays. It's also the perfect time to give your little foodies an opportunity to try and learn to love sophisticated, grown-up flavors and meals like Ella's Kitchen Beef Medley and Chicken Casserole. These unique varieties of flavors will create a foodie for life and will make them feel like they're sitting at the adult table during the holidays! Pack Nutritious Snacks. Holiday travels, whether across country or across town, can often throw off eating schedules, and when kids get hungry, they mean it! If you don't have time for a full meal, break out nutritious, on-the-go snacks. We recommend keeping a few Ella's Kitchen Nibbly Fingers in your purse or diaper bag for an organic snack you can feel good about giving your kid. These individually wrapped bars come in three delicious flavors – Apples & Strawberries, Bananas & Raisins and Mangoes & Carrots – and are just the right size for toddlers to hold on their own. Think Clean. Consider mess-free, convenient snacks during your road trips to avoid the fuss and muss of cleaning the back seat of your car. For example, are your baby's snack pouches resealable to help avoid a major spill? And, check that the ingredient list is clean, too! This means no artificial preservatives, no fruit or vegetable concentrates and no artificial flavors. Stay balanced. Just because adults seem to splurge or overindulge at holiday meals, you can still focus on balanced snacks and meals for your little foodie. It's easy with Ella's Kitchen Fruit & Veggie Combos that are tasty, nutritious, and made with USDA certified organic ingredients.

To learn more about Ella's Kitchen snacks and meals for your little foodie this holiday and throughout the year, you can visit http://www.ellaskitchen.com/.

About Ella's Kitchen

Ella's Kitchen helps babies and toddlers discover the joy of delicious, nutritious food. Ella's Kitchen offers a unique variety of clean recipes and foods that are USDA certified organic with no fruit or vegetable concentrates and no artificial preservatives. Ella's Kitchen helps create little foodies and develop good eating habits that last a lifetime. For more information, visit www.ellaskitchen.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-tips-for-feeding-your-little-foodie-during-the-holidays-300572141.html

SOURCE Ella’s Kitchen Organic