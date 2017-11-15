Farm Fresh To You Offers Holiday Gifts From Local Farms And Food Bank Donation Program

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Fresh To You (www.farmfreshtoyou.com), a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and home delivery service that provides fresh, local, organic produce and artisanal farm products to consumers' doorsteps throughout California, announced today its holiday gift packages featuring local farm products.

In addition to consumable gifts, customers and the general public (non-customers) can donate produce boxes to a food bank through the company's Donate-A-Box program. Started in August 2014, the Donate-A-Box program has donated over 41,000 produce boxes to food bank partners.

Holiday shoppers can buy a wide range of farm products including holiday wreaths, coffee, olive oil, nuts, flowers, honey and a variety of holiday baskets.

Baskets include:

The Farm Favorites Gift Basket with some of our favorite local artisan products, including wildflower honey comb from the rolling hills of northern California, organic sundried peaches from Good Humus farm, sprouted almond butter from The Philosophers, sundried tomatoes from Full Belly farm, Golden Ale goat milk soap from Chivas farm, Candystripe fig jam and satsuma mandarin marmalade from our Capay Organic farm in addition to our pistachios.

The Breakfast Gift Basket with our favorite local artisan products including California Black Button Sage honey, Laura Ann's strawberry vanilla bean jam, organic breakfast blend coffee from Pachamama, Candied Walnuts from Old Dog Ranch, almond butter & raspberry jam from Spread The Love, organic From the Fields Chai Currant Oatmeal (gluten free) and a Pure Beeswax Candle handmade by Moonshine Trading Co.

The Capay Organic Gift Basket This home-grown gift basket contains a collection of our farm's organic, artisan products including our farm's three jams (Candystripe fig, Blenheim apricot and aprium), our heirloom tomato sauce, mild salsa and two bags of pistachios.

The Organic Light Roast Coffee Gift Basket with Ethiopian, Nicaraguan, Peruvian and Latin American Breakfast Blend from Pachamama Coffee Cooperative, a unique global cooperative that is wholly-owned by small-scale coffee farmers with delicious almond biscotti from Upper Crust Bakery.

The Organic Dark Roast Coffee Gift Basket with Espresso Clasico, French Roast, Farmers' Extra and Five Sisters blends from Pachamama and Upper Crust bakery almond biscotti.

About Farm Fresh To You

Farm Fresh To You is a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and home and office delivery service that provides fresh, local, organic produce and artisanal farm products to consumers' doorsteps. Founded in 1992, Farm Fresh To You is celebrating 25 years in business.

Farming since 1976, this second-generation organic farm pioneered the organic food movement and is owned by brothers Noah Barnes and Thaddeus and Freeman Barsotti. The company is connecting communities and sustainable farms through a transparent food system that enables consumers to know their farmer and where their food is grown.

