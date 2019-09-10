Dulce Vida Tequila Continues to Accelerate; Achieves Impact "Hot Prospects" Brand for 2018 Heads to 100,000 9L cases

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Brands LLC announced today that its Dulce Vida Tequila brand was named Impact "Hot Prospects" brand by Marvin Shanken's Impact Newsletter to be released September 15, 2019.

To achieve the recognition of Impact "Hot Prospects," a brand must achieve a minimum of 50,000 9L cases of depletion volume as well as a minimum of 15% growth consecutively for each of the past three years.

"We are very pleased with our Dulce Vida Tequila performance as we have surpassed the 50,000 9L threshold and continue to develop our distribution as well as our consumer following. August 2019 was our biggest depletion month in the history of the brand," stated Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Eric Dopkins.

Dulce Vida's Organic Blanco Tequila is leading the brand's growth while contributing 50% of the brand's overall volume and the brand's Real Fruit Infused Tequilas grew +50% in the past year. "Consumers continue to seek healthier drink solutions and our Real Fruit Infused Grapefruit, Lime and Pineapple-Jalapeño Tequilas allow consumers to make simple cocktails without the sugar," said Dopkins.

Dulce Vida continues to expand U.S. account coverage, adding nearly 25% new account base in 2019. "We have yet to see a tipping point as consumers are still being introduced to the brand every day at top tier festivals, events, and curated tastings," added Dopkins. The future is bright for Dulce Vida as the Tequila category is outpacing other spirit categories and continues to achieve double-digit growth.

ABOUT MILESTONE BRANDS LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. The brand includes Dulce Vida Spirits, the parent company of the world's only 100 proof, USDA certified organic tequila, in its portfolio as its first acquisition. Milestone Brands LLC is a national spirits supplier and acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands.

