Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Goes Vegan

Ice Cream Maker Unveils Its #1 Global Flavor, with Everything but the Cow

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy-free fans: your chip has come in. Ben & Jerry's has created a vegan version of its #1 fan favorite, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8493051-ben-and-jerrys-vegan-non-dairy-chocolate-chip-cookie-dough/

For years, Non-Dairy denizens focused on what's not in dessert. Ben & Jerry's celebrates what is—rich, creamy almond milk; euphoric chunks and swirls; and incredibly indulgent flavor combinations. Today's announcement introduces two new additions to the company's collection of Non-Dairy frozen deliciousness:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough--Vanilla with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough & fudge flakes

Chocolate Caramel Cluster--Chocolate with peanuts, fudge chunks & salted caramel swirls

These decadent, vegan-certified flavors are boldly loaded with everything but the cow. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough has long been a Ben & Jerry's fan-favorite—now even more people can enjoy the gobs of cookie goodness. Chocolate Caramel Cluster was created exclusively with Non-Dairy fans in mind, but everyone can appreciate its salty sweetness.

"Ever since we introduced Non-Dairy in 2016, our fans have been clamoring for more," said Flavor Guru Sarah Fidler. "The biggest challenge this time was creating a chocolate chip cookie dough flavor that stood up to the original. I think we nailed it." The two new flavors bring Ben & Jerry's total line-up to 11 Non-Dairy offerings, representing nearly 25% of the company's full-time flavors. Rumors have been swirling that the company will introduce another Non-Dairy innovation in early spring.

The new Non-Dairy flavors are available nationwide in pints (MSRP: $4.48 - $5.99). Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will also be available at participating Scoop Shops. To learn more about Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy flavors or to find a store nearby, visit www.benjerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben and Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $2.7MM in 2018 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ben--jerrys-cookie-dough-ice-cream-goes-vegan-300792393.html

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's