Franchise Development Websites: Best of the Best Ranked

Team of 12 Franchise Experts Evaluates 200 Websites, Announces Silver Winners 48 – 28

by Nick Powills

1851 Franchise

More than 200 franchise brand websites were reviewed by industry judges, and 75 were recognized as best-in-class. Each of these categories were meticulously evaluated by a panel of 12 judges and given a score on a ten-point scale; the website rankings are based on a composite average of these scores. Below are the brands ranked 48-28 that earned a silver recognition.

The judging panel was comprised of industry experts: Sean Fitzgerald, of 1851 Franchise; Nick Powills, of No Limit Agency; Batchelor, CEO and Jack Monson, Director of Digital Strategy, of Qiigo; Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review; Craig Slavin, CEO of Franchise Navigator; Jamshaid Hashmi, CEO of ClickTecs; Kay Ainsley, Managing Director of MSA Worldwide; Keith Gerson, President of FranConnect; Stan Friedman, President of FRM Solutions; Steve Beagelman, CEO of SMB Franchise Advisors; and Todd Bingham, President of Pinnacle. Each judge was tasked with judging hundreds of submissions, from which they awarded 75 standout franchise development websites with a gold, silver or bronze designation.

48: Zaxby’s | http://www.zaxbysfranchising.com/ | Score: 6.41

48: Wayback Burgers | https://franchise.waybackburgers.com | Score: 6.41

48: TWO MEN & A TRUCK | https://franchise.twomenandatruck.com/ | Score: 6.41

48: Togo’s | http://www.togosfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.41

48: Restoration-1 | http://www.restoration1franchise.com/ | Score: 6.41

48: McAlister’s Deli | http://www.mcalistersdelifranchise.com/Home.aspx | Score: 6.41

48: GYMGUYZ | http://www.gymguyzfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.41

48: FirstLight Homecare | http://www.firstlightfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.41

48: Dental Fix | https://www.dentalfixrx.com/franchise/ | Score: 6.41

48: Clothes Bin | http://clothesbinfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.41

48: Cinnabon | https://www.cinnabonfranchising.com/ | Score: 6.41

48: Christian Brothers Automotive | http://christianbrothersfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.41

48: Checkers | http://checkersfranchising.com/ | Score: 6.41

42: Which Wich | http://www.whichwichfranchising.com/ | Score: 6.5

42: Steak ‘N Shake | http://www.steaknshakefranchise.com/ | Score: 6.5

42: MOOYAH Burger, Fries & Shakes | http://www.mooyahfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.5

42: Great Clips | http://www.greatclipsfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.5

42: Goddard School | http://www.goddardschoolfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.5

42: Energy Fitness | http://energyfitnessfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.5

37: Urban Float | http://franchise.urbanfloat.com/ | Score: 6.58

37: Retro Fitness | http://retrofitness.com/franchising/ | Score: 6.58

37: Menchies | http://menchiesfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.58

37: Mathnasium | http://www.mathnasium.com/franchise/ | Score: 6.58

37: FASTSIGNS | http://fsfastsigns.com/ | Score: 6.58

34: Workout Anytime | http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/ | Score: 6.66

34: Snap Fitness | https://www.snapfitness.com/fitness-franchise-opportunities | Score: 6.66

34: Measure | http://www.measure.aero/franchising/ | Score: 6.66

31: British Swim School | http://franchise.britishswimschool.com/ | Score: 6.75

31: Big Frog Custom Shirts | http://www.bigfrog.com/ | Score: 6.75

31: Arby’s | http://arbysfranchising.com/ | Score: 6.75

31: Tutor Doctor | http://www.tutordoctoropportunity.com/ | Score: 6.83

31: Hair Saloon | http://hairsaloonfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.83

31: Sylvan Learning | http://sylvanfranchise.com/ | Score: 6.83