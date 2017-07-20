Firehouse Subs Helps Propel Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation To Record-Breaking Grant Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® celebrates a philanthropic milestone through an evolving partnership with parent company and largest corporate donor, Firehouse Subs, awarding a record-breaking $2.1 million in life-saving equipment grants this quarter to 133 first responder and public safety organizations across the nation.

Surpassing the previous record of $1.8 million set in third quarter last year, the nonprofit attributes the leap to a growing number of Firehouse Subs restaurants, as well as a new fundraising campaign launched by Firehouse of America (FOA) at the start of 2017. The FOA Campaign ensures a portion of every purchase made at U.S. Firehouse Subs locations supports the Foundation's life-saving mission. Roughly 11 percent of equipment grants approved this quarter were funded through this initiative.

"The generosity of Firehouse Subs and the restaurant guests is truly humbling," said Robin Peters, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Executive Director. "We're very fortunate to have a business partner committed to a culture of philanthropy which impacts every community it serves. Every time we hear a story of how our awarded equipment helped save a life, the importance of our mission becomes a reality."

Within the public safety sector, there is a constant need for the newest, safest and most technologically advanced tools, as access oftentimes means the difference between life and death. Equipment donated in high demand this quarter includes 118 automated external defibrillators (AEDs), 90 firefighter turnout sets and 21 hydraulic extrication kits. These grants are responsible for a growing number of life-saving stories relayed to the Foundation, including the remarkable story of Officer Schmittou, who on his first day of duty with Northville Township Police Department in Detroit used the department's recently awarded AED to save a man's life.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, traveled to Mississippi to provide food to first responders and survivors. Upon their return to Florida, they created the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Since its inception, the non-profit organization has granted more than $28 million to hometown heroes in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

Each restaurant recycles leftover, five-gallon buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to "round up" their bill to the nearest dollar. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors.

The Foundation is also the beneficiary of a Charitable Sales Promotion where Firehouse of America (FOA) will donate to the Foundation a sum equivalent to 0.13% of all gross sales with a minimum donation of $1,000,000 through December 31, 2017.

