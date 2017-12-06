Winners of the 2017 Food Sustainability Media Awards Announced

Photo Courtesy of the Food Sustainability Media Awards.

The Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition and the Thomson Reuters Foundation have announced the winners of the 2017 Food Sustainability Media Awards.

The awards recognize excellent professional and up-and-coming journalists from around the world who have focused their reporting on topics relating to food security, sustainable agriculture, and nutrition. The awards also aim to increase the visibility of food system paradoxes, propose solutions, and engage the public.

From a pool of more than 500 submissions from 72 countries, an international panel of judges selected one winner in each of six categories. The panel included leaders from across the food media and journalism landscape, including Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg. Prizes were awarded for written journalism, video, and photography work.

The winners of the categories for published work received a cash prize of €10,000 (US$10,862). Those journalists who were awarded for unpublished work will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to attend a Thomson Reuters Foundation journalism training course on food sustainability, to be held in London in 2018. Unpublished entries will be distributed via the Thomson Reuters Foundation and the BCFN websites, and unpublished written work will also be distributed to the Reuters wire’s 1 billion readers.

The winners of the 2017 Food Sustainability Media Awards are:

Gloria Dickie of the United States won in the category of “Written Published” for her article titled, “Maggot Revolution,” published in bioGraphic, a publication of the California Academy of Sciences.

Uzmi Athar of India won in the category of “Written Unpublished” for her article titled, “India Battles Hunger Amid Wastage of USD 13 Billion Worth of Food.”

Musdalafa Lyaga of Kenya won in the category of “Video Unpublished” for his video titled, “Unpeeling the Rot in the Mango Value Chain.”

George Steinmetz of the United States won in the category of “Photo Published” for his photo essay titled, “Supersize: The Dizzying Grandeur of 21st-Century Agriculture,” published in The New York Times Magazine.

Silvia Landi of Italy won in the category of “Photo Unpublished” for her photo essay titled, “Globesity.”

Merin Porter of the United States won in the category of “Best of the Web” for her article titled, “Ripe With Promise: A Homegrown Solution to High-Yield, Low-Nutrition Foods.”

To view all of the winning submissions or for more information about the awards, click here.

