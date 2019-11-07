Weekend deals to prepare you for the holidays

Halloween may seem like yesterday but we're already a week into November, and Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner. Whether you hosting Thanksgiving and looking to pick up some much needed supplies before the family descends, or you're already thinking about Christmas presents, we have some quality bargains you'll want to check out.



1. Deal of the day: Shark Rocket DuoClean $219.99 (down from $299.99)

The weekend isn't just for relaxing, it's also for nabbing some low-priced bargains. This robust little machine is lightweight and easy to maneuver, yet delivers the suction power of models twice its size. It's versatile too as it's effective on carpet and hard floors. Plus it can be converted to a hand vacuum for reaching out-of-the-way areas. Buy it on Amazon.

2. Armarkat Cave-Shape Pet Bed $14.49 (down from $20.49)

Armarkat's cave-shaped pet bed earns our top cat bed pick for its unique design, which provides a place for kitty to hide and sleep. The mattress is soft and cozy, and can be removed for cleaning. Buy it on Chewy.

3. Nordstrom at Home Feather Throw $19.49 (down from $39)

This feather throw by Nordstrom at Home is luxuriously soft and stylish, so it's perfect for curling up on the couch or accenting your favorite chair. It's also machine washable, and can be tossed in the dryer for easy care. Buy it on Nordstrom.

4. IRIS 4-panel Pet Playpen $23.43 (down from $32.37)

If a new puppy is on your Christmas wishlist, it's a good idea to invest in playpen that will provide exercise time and aid in training. This 4-panel model by IRIS is made of durable plastic and has a 4-panel construction that's easy to set up and take down. Use it inside or outside to give your new best friend room to roam safely. Buy it on Chewy.

5. Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-reducing Snow Shovel $24.96 (down from $29.99)

You may love the snow or hate it, but if you live in an area where snow storms occur you need to be prepared. The Shovelution earns its name for the revolutionary design that boasts a second mechanical hand that reduces back and leg strain during snow removal. The two-year warranty makes this must-have winter essential a great value too. Buy it on Amazon.

6. Echo Dot 3rd Gen $29.99 (down from $49.99)

The Echo Dot has all the features you love from smart speakers in a streamlined design. This Alexa-compatible device will find the music, news, and entertainment you want without lifting a finger, and can easily pair with other smart devices in your home. We love that the sound of the 3rd generation model has been improved over previous generations. Buy it on Amazon.

7. RAVpower Portable Charger $29.99 (down from $33.99)

Wherever your day takes you, there's a good chance you could find yourself with a fading phone battery and no way to charge it. A portable charger like the RAVpower is an affordable solution that enables you to give your phone a charge wherever you go. The slim design is perfect for stashing in a bag or pocket. Buy it on Amazon.



8. Cuisinart Smart Stick $34.85 (down from $44.83)

If you are looking for a useful gift for the foodie on your Christmas list, a small appliance that cuts down on time and hassle is always a good idea. The Cuisinart Smart Stick hand blender has a 200-watt motor and two speeds that makes quick work of food prep, plus it's almost effortless to clean. Buy it on Amazon.

9. Fire TV Stick 4K $39.99 (down from $49.99)

Are you on the fence about cutting the cord? The Fire TV Stick 4K makes it simple to start streaming. Not only it is affordable and easy to set up, but it delivers impressive ultra high definition resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice remote so you can stream without lifting a finger. Buy it on Amazon.

10. All-Clad 2.5 Quart Saucepan with Lid $49.99 (down from $70)

You can never have enough cookware when it comes to preparing holiday meals. That's why we were happy to find this spacious 2.5-quart saucepan on sale. It's made from hard anodized aluminum, which cooks evenly, and resists food sticking. Plus the lid is included. Buy it on Nordstrom.

11. Alessi Dry Salad Set $66.50 (down from $95)

This gorgeous 2-piece salad set is crafted from stainless steel with eye-catching copper accents. It makes a nice gift for anyone who loves to set a beautiful table. Buy it on Saks Fifth Avenue.

12. Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-piece Cookware Set $69.99 with Friends and Family Discount until 11/11/19 (down from $119.99)

This handsome stainless steel cookware set has all of the pieces you'll need for whipping up delicious dishes this holiday season, including pots, pans, lids, and utensils. The limited lifetime warranty adds to the value. Buy it on Macy's.

13. SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker $99.99 (down from $119.99)

The cost of soda can add up, but not when you own the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch, which can turn regular water in a refreshing bubbly beverage with the push of a button. Not only will it save you money, it will also keep plastic bottles out of the environment, which makes it both practical and eco-friendly. Buy it on Amazon.

14. Aria Beauty Unicorn Super Glam Hair Styling Set $104.99 (down from $149.99)

When it comes to the tools of the trade for keeping your hair style looking it's best, the Super Glam Hair Styling Set has you covered. The collection includes a ceramic ion straightening iron, a comb, paddle brush, a ponytail cuff, and clips. Buy it on Dermstore.

15. Michael Kors Down Puffer Coat $165.89 with Family and Friends Discount until 11/11/19 (down from $340)

Bundle up this winter in a warm coat by Michael Kors, and save some money in the process. This woman's down puffer coat falls mid-length and sports an attractive faux fur collar. Choose from several fashionable colors - it's sure to fit your winter wardrobe. Buy it on Macy's.

16. Breville Smart Grinder $182.15 (down from $189.49)

Coffee lovers agree, there's nothing quite like the aroma and flavor of coffee made from freshly-ground beans. With 60 grind settings and a roomy 18-ounce capacity, the Smart Grinder by Breville is designed for indulging in these pleasures. The 165-watt motor is made to produce results fast and efficiently. Buy it on Amazon.

17. Whynter 24-bottle Wine Cooler $204.79 (down from $300)

The Whynter wine cooler makes it easy for wine enthusiasts to indulge in their passion. That's because it sports dual temperature zones for a precise chill, and enough space to accommodate 24 bottles. The slim structure looks great and doesn't take up a lot of space. Buy it on Amazon.

18. Tory Burch Fleming Mini Backpack $278.60 (down from $398)

With its sleek design and easily distinguishable Tory Burch emblem this stylish backpack will earn you numerous compliments. Inside this statement piece you'll find a roomy interior with a separate zippered pocket for stashing your essentials. Buy it on Saks Fifth Avenue.

19. Apple Watch Series 4 $329 (down from $429)

Don't let the trim, modern design of the Apple Watch Series 4 fool you. This model is full of features that any tech lover or fitness enthusiast will appreciate. It has a bold, vivid display, emits clear sound, and measures numerous fitness metrics. It even has a state-of-the-art heart rate monitor with optical and electrical sensors to help you be proactive about your heart health. Buy it on Amazon.

20. Pleve 18K White/Yellow Gold and Diamond Drop Earrings $3,747.50 (down from $7,495)

Whether you are shopping for an extra special gift this Christmas, or looking to wear some luxurious bling to your holiday gatherings, Pleve's diamond drop earrings are worth considering. They have a total of 2.9 carats of sparkling white diamonds set in buttery 18K gold. A look that is both beautiful and timeless. Buy them on Saks Fifth Avenue.

