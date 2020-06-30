U.S. firefighter caught smuggling 150 pounds of weed from Mexico: feds

An American firefighter is facing federal charges after he was caught trying to bring more than 150 pounds of marijuana from Mexico across the Texas border, authorities said. Michael Moscona, a longtime firefighter from St. John the Baptist Parish in Louisiana, falsely told a Border Patrol agent at a checkpoint on June 17 that he had gone on vacation but decided to leave his family behind and return to the U.S. to go back to work, federal officials wrote in a criminal complaint.