May 22, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Universal Orlando to open theme parks June 5, masks and temperature checks required
Get ready for a wild ride. Universal Orlando plans to start a phased reopening of its two Florida theme parks, along with its water park, on June 5, the entertainment giant announced Friday. But visitors can expect “a wide range of new and enhanced best-practice health, safety and hygiene procedures based on guidelines from the CDC and health officials,” the company said in a statement.