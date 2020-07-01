July 1, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
United Airlines to add 25,000 flights in August despite alarming surge of coronavirus cases across U.S.
United Airlines plans to add nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights in August to accommodate an increasing number of passengers who are “slowly returning to flying,” the company announced Wednesday. The new flights will triple the size of United’s June schedule, defying widespread concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and the increased risk of transmission within closed spaces.