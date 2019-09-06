These mattress sales are ending soon — the time to upgrade is now

A mattress is a major purchase, and it isn't something you want to skimp on. A high-quality mattress can relieve neck and back pain and provide you with the rest you need to feel refreshed and energized for the next day.

Fortunately, buying a mattress doesn't have to put you under financial strain. We've compiled a handful of sales from a variety of brands to help you find an affordable and excellent mattresses that our experts stand behind.

Whether you're looking to change sizes or it's time for an upgrade, you're likely to find a mattress that fits both your needs and budget with this list. Labor Day may be long gone, but the deals are still going.

We use queen mattresses as our reference point, so keep that in mind when considering these deals from manufacturers that we vouch for.

Multi-layer comfort: Casper

Casper offers both all-foam and foam-spring hybrid mattresses so you can find the perfect bed for your tastes. These mattresses are known for their soft and supple designs, which many customers claim can relieve back pain and lead to restful sleep. Some Caspers are thinner than typical mattresses but are often just as soft and supportive. Using the code LABORDAY10, you can get 10% off all mattresses, bringing their queen-sized classic Casper down to $896.

The total package: Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon's Chill mattresses use dense memory foam to provide comfort and support, whether you're a side-sleeper, stomach-sleeper, or back-sleeper. These come in a small package, then quickly inflate to become a thick and soft mattress that will last for years. Plus, each Chill mattress comes with two of Sealy's DreamFit pillows and DreamFit sheets at no additional cost, making this offer a whole bed in a box for $697.50 at 25% off.

Sleep cool: Nectar

Nectar's Tencel cover is the king of cool. The gel memory foam layers further increase breathability while providing excellent support, making this a great option for those who run hot when they sleep. Right now, you can pick up a Nectar for $100 off at $699 for a queen -- and it comes with two memory foam pillows. Their mattresses are non-toxic, and you can try them for a trial period of 356 days to see if the fit is right.

A science-backed mattress: Purple

With their Hyper-Elastic Polymer, Purple mattresses are engineered to be everything you could ask for in a sleeping surface: cool, durable, breathable, and motion-isolating. In addition, their mattresses are hypoallergenic, making them a great pick for anyone with sensitivities to dust and other irritants. Queen mattresses are currently $999 and include your choice of a free add-on: a sheet set, Purple plush pillow, or mattress protector. If memory foam isn't for you, the unique design provides similar motion-isolating comfort with a slightly different feel.

A luxury option: Tempur-Pedic

Known for bringing memory foam technology to the world of mattresses, Tempur-Pedic is offering $300 off their new TEMPUR-Breeze mattress. This mattress is designed to be 3° to 8° cooler than their TEMPUR-ProAdapt mattresses, depending on whether you go with the PRObreeze ($3,499) or Luxebreeze ($4,199) model. Their mattresses are available in soft, medium, or firm, so you can sleep with just the right amount of cushion.

Double support: Leesa

If you can't decide between foam or springs, Leesa's hybrid mattresses are currently on sale, so there's no need to pick between the two. For $1,495, you can pick up a luxury queen mattress that comes with two free pillows. Their mattresses ship rolled-up and quickly inflate, so setup is a one-person job. If you're hunting for a hybrid mattress, this is a great bargain.

Three in one: DreamCloud

DreamCloud mattresses come with a one-year trial period so you can take your time deciding whether the fit is right. Customers love the luxurious comfort these mattresses provide at a low price -- their Queen Luxury Hybrid mattress is currently $999, making it one of the cheapest hybrid mattresses out there. The quilted Euro top creates a soft surface that eliminates the need for a mattress topper. All DreamCloud mattresses are currently available at $200 off their price tag.

