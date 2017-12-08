From the second Luke Skywalker found R2D2, I wanted to own my own droid. Cycle forward oh, only about 40 years and my childhood dream can now come true! Thanks to my partnership with GameStop, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hero Droid BB-8 will soon be whirling around my home and it could soon […]

The post Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hero Droid BB-8 Giveaway! appeared first on Rural Mom.