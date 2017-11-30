Stained Glass Menorah Craft

Last month, I had the pleasure of finally meeting all of Seri’s AMAZING family in Toronto. Although her cousins Daniella and Jesse make regular visits to the city, I hadn’t met the rest of the famous Canadian crew. I was able to specifically bond with Seri’s Aunt Marissa over our love for crafts!

She showed me how to make this adorable stained glass menorah, a perfect kids craft project for Hanukkah!

Here’s what you’ll need: